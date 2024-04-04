StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $203,000 Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,366,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 333,285 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 91,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 84,339 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $486,537.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,267,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,030,971.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 110,423 shares of company stock worth $957,560 in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.72. 1,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,237. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

