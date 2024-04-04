StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $23.38 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 2.6% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 183,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.76.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ECL traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.85. 79,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

