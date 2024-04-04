StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,662.7% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 239,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 225,459 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 487,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,045,572. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

