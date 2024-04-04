StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Invests $209,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCQ remained flat at $19.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 54,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,727. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

