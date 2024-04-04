StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,358 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 534,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

