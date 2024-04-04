StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342,838. The company has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

