StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 81,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,203. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

