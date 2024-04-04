StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.80. 1,507,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,511. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

