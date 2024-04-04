StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after purchasing an additional 937,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 651,690 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 270,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 241,369 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $55.40. 15,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,703. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

