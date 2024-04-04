StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 199 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $4.58 on Thursday, reaching $150.20. 2,988,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,914. The stock has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.79.

View Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.