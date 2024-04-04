StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 28,450 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,450 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,834,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

