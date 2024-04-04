StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 408 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $267.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,163. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.11 and its 200 day moving average is $240.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

