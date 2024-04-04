StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Takes $205,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,662. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

