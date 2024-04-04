StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.55. The company had a trading volume of 58,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,208. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

