Stuart A. Rose Sells 100,000 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $5,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,512,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,861,163.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

REX American Resources Price Performance

REX traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 41,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,655. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in REX American Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,254,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after purchasing an additional 818,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 49,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 550,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.