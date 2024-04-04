Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $975.09 and last traded at $985.30. Approximately 1,894,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,714,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,037.15.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $879.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

