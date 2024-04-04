Susquehanna Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Susquehanna reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has a $80.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $87.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTSH. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $58.09 and a twelve month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

