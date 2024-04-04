Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.85 and last traded at $43.46. 419,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,563,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYM. KeyCorp cut their target price on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,255,470 shares of company stock worth $281,935,627. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 759.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 338,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $6,538,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.