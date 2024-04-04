Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 0.9% Following Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $44.22 and last traded at $44.25. Approximately 183,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,534,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Specifically, insider Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $2,993,250.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $2,993,250.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,255,470 shares of company stock valued at $281,935,627. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -163.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Softbank Group CORP. increased its stake in Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,819,000 after buying an additional 40,699 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 882,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,311,000 after buying an additional 141,333 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

