Synapse (SYN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $79.83 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002279 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $272.09 million and $79.83 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synapse has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 211,890,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

