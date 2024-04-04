Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of SNCRL opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.60.
About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026
