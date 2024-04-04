Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNDX opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,335,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 718,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

