Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Down 2.2 %

SYY stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.70. 2,549,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

