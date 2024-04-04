T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $163.26 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $30,800,511.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 681,616,136 shares in the company, valued at $110,687,644,325.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,728,897 shares of company stock worth $932,420,280. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

