Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.77

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 146670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALK. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Talkspace in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Talkspace in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

