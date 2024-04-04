Tammy Mccomic Sells 6,606 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, April 4th, Tammy Mccomic sold 394 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $4,743.76.

Mexco Energy stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 12,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.69. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Mexco Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

