TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.89

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $147.89 and last traded at $147.07, with a volume of 178542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.68.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average is $133.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Finally, Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

