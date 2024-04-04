Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Position Cut by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ERIC shares. UBS Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ERIC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,239,656. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.76. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.92%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Recommended Stories

