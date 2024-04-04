TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.33

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.41. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,078,763 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Up 7.7 %

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.