Terra 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.04 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Terra has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $653.11 million and approximately $42.04 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001883 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000891 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000625 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000660 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 703,153,571 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
