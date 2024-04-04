TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $11.32 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $231.18 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00070778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00026639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006344 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,963,352,833 coins and its circulating supply is 8,951,923,075 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.