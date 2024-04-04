Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $189.00. The stock had previously closed at $175.22, but opened at $164.75. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tesla shares last traded at $166.31, with a volume of 25,712,492 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Tesla by 88.7% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $536.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

