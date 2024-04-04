Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCBI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $57.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,599.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.