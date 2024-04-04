The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,477 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 1.9% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.60. 276,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,789. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $51.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

