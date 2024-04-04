The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 2.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $35,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.75. 1,838,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,054,464. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.15. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of -50.80, a PEG ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

