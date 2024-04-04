The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 167.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Buckle by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 288,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Buckle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.51. 123,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.