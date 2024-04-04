The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Decreased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,785 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

