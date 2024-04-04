The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Ternium (NYSE:TX) Price Target to $54.00

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Ternium Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ternium stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 57,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. Ternium has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Ternium by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 1,971.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

