The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.37. The company has a market cap of $297.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

