The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, May 5th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $13.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $157.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.49. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,579,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

