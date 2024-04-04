The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, May 5th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.
The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $13.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance
Shares of PNC opened at $157.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.49. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,579,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.
View Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The PNC Financial Services Group
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.