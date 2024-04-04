The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 118,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 55,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $368.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $163.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.40.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.