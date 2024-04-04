The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Up 0.9%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.53. Approximately 9,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 91,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on RMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $734.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

