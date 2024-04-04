Theratechnologies (TH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 29.30%. The company had revenue of C$31.93 million for the quarter.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TH traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$5.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

