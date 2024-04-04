Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $610.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $575.00 to $610.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

TMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $580.90. The stock had a trading volume of 308,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,409. The company has a market cap of $221.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.46.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,712.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $50,683,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.