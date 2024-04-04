Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0869

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $565.08 million and approximately $15.20 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00070835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00027033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00016659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,502,756,172 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.