Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$181.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares lowered Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.5 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$206.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$210.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$192.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$159.25 and a 52 week high of C$217.83.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9443014 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thomson Reuters

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. Company insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

