TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Announces Dividend of €0.05

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TI Fluid Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

TIFS stock opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.90 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172.20 ($2.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.57. The stock has a market cap of £763.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,059.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.