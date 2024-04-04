TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Announces Dividend of €0.05

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TI Fluid Systems Stock Up 0.1 %
TIFS stock opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.90 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172.20 ($2.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.57. The stock has a market cap of £763.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,059.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28.
TI Fluid Systems Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TI Fluid Systems
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to Use an Options Call Butterfly for Rangebound Stocks
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3M Spun Off Its Health Division, Is It Still A Buy?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.