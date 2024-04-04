Tigress Financial Boosts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $25.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after purchasing an additional 559,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.