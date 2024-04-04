Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.95. Tilray shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 16,948,471 shares traded.

Tilray Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tilray

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

