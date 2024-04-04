Toncoin One Day Volume Tops $114.33 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Toncoin has a market cap of $17.47 billion and approximately $114.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.12 or 0.00007553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00014496 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00022639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,427.12 or 0.99530331 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012390 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00132293 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,932,948 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,920,045.331197 with 3,470,497,845.4879417 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.95068828 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $132,876,243.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

